Siemens Gamesa to develop wind farm project in Ethiopia

Created: Monday, 04 January 2021 06:02

Siemens Gamesa has signed its first wind power project in Ethiopia with state-owned electricity company Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP), strengthening its leadership in Africa as the country begins to expand its green energy capacity to meet ambitious renewable targets

The 100MW Assela wind farm will be located between the towns of Adama and Assela, approximately 150km south of the capital, Addis Ababa, and will contribute to clean and affordable power for the country’s electricity grid.

The country has set an ambitious target to supply 100% of its domestic energy demand through renewable energy by 2030. According to the African Development Bank (AfDB), Ethiopia has abundant resources, particularly wind with a potential 10GW of installation capacity and having installed 324MW at present.

Roberto Sabalza, CEO for onshore southern Europe and Africa at Siemens Gamesa, said, “Siemens Gamesa is intent on expanding its leadership across Africa, and in turn help a growing transition to green energy across the continent. So, we are extremely pleased to begin work in Ethiopia and look forward to collaborating with both EEP and the country to continue to promote their drive to install more renewables and meet transformational energy targets.”

According to a Wood Mackenzie forecast, around two gigawatt of wind power would be installed in Ethiopia by 2029. The wind farm will be made up of 29 SG 3.4-132 wind turbines and is expected to be commissioned by the start of 2023. The project will generate about 300,000 MWh per year. Siemens Gamesa will provide full engineering, procurement, and turnkey construction.

The Assela wind project will be financed by the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs via Danida Business Finance (DBF) adding to a loan agreement signed between the Ethiopian Ministry of Finance and Economic Cooperation (MoFEC) and Danske Bank A/S.