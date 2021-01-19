Solar technology down 28% in Q4 2020

Solar technology contracts activity in Q4 2020 saw 331 contracts announced, marking a drop of 28% over the last four-quarter average of 458, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database

Looking at global power contracts activity divided by the type of technology, solar held the top position in terms of number of contracts during Q4 2020 with a 41.4% share.

The proportion of contracts by category in the solar technology tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

• Power Purchase Agreement: 118 contracts and a 35.6% share

• Project Implementation: 103 contracts and a 31.1% share

• Supply & Erection: 90 contracts and a 27.2% share

• Electricity Supply: 13 contracts and a 3.9% share

• Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: four contracts and a 1.2% share

• Consulting & Similar Services: three contracts and a 0.9% share.

Comparing contracts activity in solar technology in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position with 114 contracts and a share of 34.4% during Q4 2020, followed by North America with 101 contracts and a 30.5% share and Europe with 60 contracts and an 18.1% share.

In fourth place was Middle East and Africa with 33 contracts and a 10% share and in fifth place was South and Central America with 23 contracts and a 6.9% share.

Solar technology contracts in Q4 2020: Top issuers by capacity

The top issuers of contracts in solar technology for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved were:

• Amazon Web Services (United States): 1,291MW from four contracts

• Northern Indiana Public Service Co L (United States): 1,180MW from four contracts

• Terra-Gen L (United States): 1,118MW capacity from one contract.

Solar technology contracts in Q4 2020: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved were:

• Mortenson Construction (United States): 1,118MW from one contract

• NextEra Energy Resources L (United States): 900MW from three contracts

• Canadian Solar (Canada): 881MW capacity from three contracts.