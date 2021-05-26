South Africa's largest renewable plant begins construction - ACWA Power

Created: Wednesday, 26 May 2021 12:55

ACWA Power, a leading Saudi developer, investor and operator of power generation and water desalination plants in 13 countries and the lead shareholder in the Redstone concentrated solar power (CSP) plant, has begun the construction of the 100MW Redstone project following the achievement of financial close

At US$824mn total investment, the Redstone project is the largest renewable energy investment in South Africa to date.

The project has secured financing from leading international and South African financial institutions including African Development Bank (AfDB), ABSA Bank, Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), CDC Group, Nedbank Limited, Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslanden (FMO), Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft (DEG), Investec Bank and Sanlam Life Insurance.

Located in the Northern Cape Province of South Africa, the Redstone plant will be equipped with a 12-hour thermal storage system that will deliver clean and reliable electricity to nearly 200,000 households round the clock. Commencement of operations is scheduled for Q4 2023.

Commenting on the occasion, Paddy Padmanathan, president and CEO of ACWA Power, said, “Redstone CSP adds another superlative to our budding record in South Africa, being the largest renewable energy investment to date. As grid links are improved, the ingenuity of the private sector together with the great support of experienced finance partners has the potential to spark lasting impact for local communities and address the threats of climate change.”

Redstone CSP will displace an estimated 440 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions per year. The project is certified under the Climate Bonds Standard and Certification Scheme and aligned with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement which seeks to limit global warming to under 2°C.

In addition to efficiently delivering clean energy to the national grid, the Redstone project will also offer tangible socio-economic value through offering job opportunities and utilising local supply chains. The project will reach close to 44% local content on procurement during the construction period; create more than 2,000 construction jobs at peak, with about 400 from the local community; and create approximately 100 permanent direct jobs during the operating period.