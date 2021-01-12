TANESCO will purchase green energy from six IPPs

Created: Tuesday, 12 January 2021 09:11

Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) has completed power purchase agreements with six independent power producers (IPPs) to develop renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 19.16MW

As reported in Afrik21, TANESCO will buy 19.16MW of electricity under the supervision of the Energy and Water Regulatory Authority (EWURA) of Tanzania.

Nishati Lutheran Investment that is developing a 36kW hydropower project at the Ijangala Falls in Makete. Madope Hydro is implementing the 1.7MW Madope Hydroelectric Project on the Madope River. Additionally, Luponde Hydro is signing a PPA with Tanesco for its Luponde hydroelectric project (nine kilowatts) on the Luhololo River in Njombe. Lung’ali Natural Resources is implementing the Maguta hydroelectric project (1.2MW) on the Lukosi River Falls in Kilolo.

The six private companies will commence marketing their production within 18 months, the source further reported.

Meanwhile, TANESCO is building other electricity projects in Tanzania with an aim to support the Tanzanian government’s policy of achieving a 75% electrification rate by 2035. One such project include the construction of the Rumakali and Ruhudji hydroelectric power plants which will have capacities of 222MW and 358MW respectively.