Togo inaugurates 50MW solar plant financed under IRENA-ADFD facility

Created: Thursday, 24 June 2021 07:51

Togo’s government has inaugurated one of the largest solar projects in West Africa, as well as the country’s first renewable energy facility

The now fully operational 50MW Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed solar power plant, financed under the IRENA-ADFD Project Facility, will supply reliable, clean electricity to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in the country.

The new plant can power electricity to nearly 160,000 homes and small businesses, significantly reducing the country’s dependence on firewood, charcoal and fuel imports for energy consumption. The project will also advance the Togolese national clean energy strategy to increase the share of renewables in electrification to 50% by 2025 and 100% by 2030.

“Renewables are at the heart of our national energy goals and are a vital component of our broader social development and economic growth ambitions,” said Mila Aziablé, Minister Delegate to the president of the Togolese Republic, in charge of Energy and Mines. “This is a very significant moment in our country. It marks a positive step on our journey towards building an energy system that is inclusive and clean, and that creates jobs and improves access to energy. Renewables can shape an entirely new and positive era in the development of Togo, and we are extremely grateful to all the partners involved in delivering this project.”

“This is a highly significant project not just for Togo but for the whole of West Africa,” said Francesco La Camera, director-general of IRENA. “Its scale and speed of development show what can be achieved in the region when the right blend of partners come together with purpose and intent. Africa holds tremendous promise for renewable power generation, which can bring improved energy access and reliability of supply, while creating jobs and economic opportunity. This is a proud moment for the IRENA-ADFD Project Facility, for all who have contributed to it, and for the people of Togo.”

The project created more than 700 local jobs during the construction phase and a further 120 direct and indirect jobs during operation, contributing to Togo’s long-term socio-economic development. Through the IRENA-ADFD Facility, ADFD provided US$15mn of finance in the form of a concessionary loan. The plant was developed by AMEA Togo Solar, a subsidiary of AMEA Power – a global renewable energy developer based in the UAE.