Trina Solar expands its presence in East and Central Africa

Created: Tuesday, 31 August 2021 09:53

Trina Solar Co, Ltd, one of the leading global PV and smart energy total solution providers, has announced the appointment of Solinc East Africa Ltd in Kenya as an official distributor to supply Trina Solar’s products and solutions in East Africa

The appointment comes as part of Trina Solar’s commitment to further increases its footprint and presence in the African continent to cater to the rapidly growing demand for solar energy.

Antonio Jimenez, managing director and vice-president for Trina Solar MEA, stated, “The Middle East and Africa region is witnessing a significant boom in the renewable energy industry.”

“Through our distributors, Trina Solar is bringing closer to our customers innovative, technologically advanced reliable products. This along with Trina Solar’s reliability and flawless customer-centric approach, ensures that our innovative and high-quality products and solutions are now available for everyone to enjoy electricity reliably and affordably.”

As of Q2 2021, C&I’s and SMEs form about 39% of Kenya’s National Grid (KPLC) total number of customers. Together they consume over 60% of KPLC’s installed capacity, with this figure rapidly growing day after day. With East and Central Africa having enormous solar energy potential, this appointment will ensure the availability of Trina Solar’s tier 1 PV modules in these markets and will further boost the company’s ambitious expansion across the continent.

Edward Ritchie, general manager of Solinc, commented, “With Solinc’s long standing track record in the East African solar industry, we are well placed to cater for the increasing demand for high quality PV modules and associated equipment.”

Trina Solar currently has more than five gigawatts of accumulative grid connections and is also proudly responsible for setting twenty world records for silicon cell efficiency and solar module power output since 2011.