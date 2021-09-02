Trine and Solarise Africa signs US$5.92mn framework agreement

Swedish-based impact investment platform Trine has announced partnership with Solarise Africa, a pan-African energy leasing company

The new venture, totalling around US$5.92mn across multiple tranches, is set to advance investments in food security, renewable energy, urban development, and manufacturing and production in South Africa, Kenya, Ghana and Rwanda.

“We are very excited about this new partnership as we move into the commercial and industrial market. This presents a new offering for our investors as Solarise Africa works with a selected group of renewable energy solution companies and collaborates very closely with their partners to provide a range of tailor-made financial solutions for their customers. Their innovative financing solutions are very impressive and we are glad to have them onboard and look forward to following their continued success,” said Sam Manaberi, CEO and co-founder of Trine.

Demand for on-site renewable energy assets is growing rapidly as businesses are faced with rising energy costs and a desire to improve the sustainability of their operations. The first debt financing round provided by Trine will unlock the potential to meet the demand for renewable energy and will finance five solar projects in the regions of South Africa and Kenya. The partnership combines the expertise of leaders in renewable energy and sustainability.