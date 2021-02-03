Vivo Energy sponsors the 2021 Virtual African Mining Indaba

Created: Wednesday, 03 February 2021 12:43

A fter a most successful debut year at the Mining Indaba last year, Vivo Energy returned this year with a success story around power generation for mines on the continent

Vivo Energy, which sells and distributes Shell and Engen branded fuels and lubricants in Africa, believes it will be able to transform how energy is supplied to mines across the continent. The company announced in October last year that it had reached an agreement to supply Canadian mining company Robex Resources' Nampala gold mine, in Mali, with a hybrid fuel and solar energy solution for a period of five to 15 years.

Alistair Jessop, head of Power Vivo Energy said, “We are innovating in the renewable energy sector, bringing exciting commercial solutions to our customers. Vivo Energy plans to build on balance sheet hybrid solar solutions, engineered to the mines’ requirements. The Mali project saves the mine US$4/MWh and will displace over 60,000 tonnes of CO2 over the next 10 years.”

Jessop added, “Vivo Energy will expedite the provision of energy solutions, while minimising the impact on the mines’ balance sheet and at the same time reducing the mines’ cost of production and carbon footprint.”

“I think 2020 was a year of real challenge for all of us. Nothing comes close to what we faced last year. What makes Vivo Energy different for its customers is the resilience we showed in 2020. That was a testament to our flat organisational structure. We were able to react quicker than most and put those decisions into action on the ground,” said Alex Caldwell, head of Mining for Vivo Energy.

“Vivo Energy’s experience in working with mines over many years is reflected in its innovative competitive power purchase agreement, aimed at meeting the mines’ needs and timescales, allowing the mines to focus on their core business,” concluded Jessop.

Vivo Energy will use this pioneer project to spur further uptake of such projects in Africa to help mining operations reduce their costs and carbon dioxide emissions.