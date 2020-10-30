Winners of the Africa Solar Industry Association Solar Awards 2020 revealed

Created: Friday, 30 October 2020 09:58

The Africa Solar Industry Association (AFSIA), in partnership with the Africa Energy Forum (AEF), unveiled the 15 winners of the inaugural Solar Awards 2020 at an online ceremony

The ceremony was part of the Digital Africa Energy Festival, the largest ever digital energy platform for the African continent, hosted by AEF, the Oil & Gas Council, African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa.

More than 130 entries from all over the continent were submitted for the different categories over the past few months. The jury, composed of leading experts in solar energy in Africa, carefully evaluated each entry to identify the most deserving companies and individuals to be awarded the prizes which were handed out at the ceremony on the 29 October.

Among the 15 categories in competition this year, the most disputed titles included the 'C&I Project of the Year' and 'Mini-Grid Project of the Year', which is reflective of the increased activity of both of these segments within the African solar industry. 'Woman in Solar of the Year' was also particularly popular among participants, highlighting the very positive trend of the growing involvement of women in the solar industry across the continent.

John van Zuylen, founder of AFSIA, said, "The event was organised as a great show celebrating exceptional achievement in the solar industry and hosted several African personalities such as Ndumiso Lindi, the host of the awards, and the African band and dance troupe ‘Les Merveilles de Guinee’ who gave a thrilling performance. Several leaders of the global industry such as Huawei, Trina Solar and Jinko Solar also provided their support to make this a truly exceptional event."

The recipients of the awards are listed below alongside their winning achievements.