Custom lockout procedures implemented at your sites for more safety

Created: Tuesday, 02 February 2021 07:43

Brady engineers have created thousands of lockout procedures for hundreds of companies in various industries

Users can get them to write and implement the best-in-class, company-approved, custom Lockout/Tagout safety procedures as well.

Brady Lockout/Tagout Complete Service:

• Best practice, custom: experienced Brady engineers visit your facilities to create illustrated Lockout/Tagout procedures for your machines

• Easy to follow: procedures enable step-by-step completion with limited training, and are linked to machine and energy control point labels in the workplace

• Easily approve, edit, scale and share: work seamlessly across sites and countries with the LINK360 procedure management software. Print up-to-date Lockout/Tagout procedures locally or share digitally with smartphones and tablets.

