Danfoss strengthens predictive maintenance software for food retailers

Created: Thursday, 28 January 2021 03:12

The Danfoss Group, one of the leading players in the refrigeration industry, has strengthened its Alsense IoT services, a predictive maintenance software solution for food retail industry

“We are thrilled to welcome the Smart Refrigeration Solution and incorporate it into our Alsense cloud-based services. We are now putting predictive maintenance into action, allowing the food retail industry to prevent unplanned cooling system downtime and inefficiencies in energy consumption,” said Jürgen Fischer, president of Danfoss Cooling Segment.

“Combining the Smart Refrigeration Solution with our existing Alsense portfolio accelerates our ambition of meeting food retail customers’ needs for optimising and proactively maintaining a high store performance,” noted Natalie Schnippering, head of product management digital services at Danfoss.

“The solution goes beyond the traditional monitoring systems that are primarily providing alarms and data overviews. It identifies operating issues, such as compressor failure or coil icing, and provides hands-on guidance to fix them.”

Today, Alsense provides food retail professionals with transparency and executive overviews of refrigeration assets and energy efficiency at chain level. Going forward, the combined Alsense offering will enable managers to easily benchmark and prioritise efforts across stores to save time and optimise the impact of their maintenance spend. Further, Alsense will provide service technicans with a prioritised action plan, empowering them to immediately address equipment performance and operating concerns upon arrival at a store.

“The Smart Refrigeration Solution software was developed based on customer requirements gathered from leading food retailers who were looking to save money by reducing energy spend and improving performance of their refrigeration system," added Chris LaPietra, vice-president and general manager, Honeywell Stationary Refrigerants.