Metso Outotec and BIA Group expand distribution partnership to Africa

Created: Tuesday, 30 March 2021 11:16

Metso Outotec and its distribution partner BIA Group have signed a contract to expand their aggregates distribution coverage to Africa

Starting in March 2021, Metso Outotec’s stationary and mobile equipment, spare and wear parts coupled with BIA’s technical expertise and local presence will be available for aggregates customers in West and Central Africa.

The two companies have successfully partnered in the Benelux region since 1930. The decision to expand the long-lasting partnership to Africa was driven by shared ambition to reach and serve customers in the region better than ever before.

With the dynamic nature of the African markets driven by both GDP and population growth and large construction projects impacting positively the aggregate demand, Metso Outotec and BIA have high expectations on the possibilities provided by the expansion. “This expansion of our distribution partnership with BIA enables us to reach out to new territories, where we were not present earlier,” explained Olli-Pekka Oksanen, senior vice-president, Global Distribution Management at Metso Outotec.

“With the agreement, we provide equipment, parts and support for customers in new areas. Whether the customer is looking for a full stationary plant or a single mobile equipment, we can offer them all – with the desired support level. Our portfolio covers the needs of different types of customers and applications and meets the local requirements and standards.” He concludes: “We are happy to be able to utilise the opportunities in the region in collaboration with BIA.”

“This distribution agreement extension for West and Central Africa demonstrates the willingness of BIA and Metso Outotec to strengthen their historical partnership that started over 90 years ago with Nordberg for Belgium,” said Vincent Bia, CEO of BIA Group. “Since then, both companies have continuously developed their products and services to gain an unrivalled expertise that serves both the aggregates and mining customers.”