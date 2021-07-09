Microsoft launches Dynamics 365 Business Central in African and Middle East

Microsoft has launched cloud-based business management solution, Dynamics 365 Business Central, in Kenya, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria and Lebanon

“Dynamics 365 Business Central helps small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) connect their financials, sales, service, and operations to streamline business processes and improve customer interactions,” said Maher Al-Khaiyat, regional business applications director for Microsoft MEA Emerging Markets. “Multiple, disconnected systems are now easily combined under one secure, centralised application.”

SMBs account for more than 90% of all businesses in Kenya, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, and Lebanon, where Dynamics 365 Business Central will launch. SMBs can bring people, processes, and data together to manage their business end-to-end and effortlessly. Dynamics 365 Business Central is easy to integrate with applications like payroll, banking apps, or custom APIs, with the same consistent and secure experience across devices, no matter where teams are accessing the application from.

It also caters business needs by easily integrating add-on applications and industry-specific solutions. Importing data from other solutions using data migration wizards and assisted set-up is simple.