Pinnacle becomes a Commvault Service Advantage Distributor

Created: Friday, 06 August 2021 06:43

Pinnacle, one of the leading South African ICT distributor, has achieved Foundation level Commvault Service Advantage Distributor status as of May 2021

This certification acknowledges Pinnacle’s advanced level of technical knowledge as well as their capability with the Commvault solution stack.

Pinnacle was appointed a Commvault distributor in 2017 and has been instrumental in ensuring major wins in the public sector, finance and commercial spaces through the Commvault partner ecosystem. Becoming a Commvault Service Advantage Distributor is a technical certification that empowers Pinnacle to consult, architect and deploy Commvault solutions. This also gives them a deeper understanding of how Commvault integrates with other independent software vendors, including Microsoft, Nutanix, HPE, Supermicro and Infinidat.

“Our focus is on disruptive brands that will help lead us and our customers into the future. Commvault is our data protection solution of choice because of their leading-edge focus and ability to integrate seamlessly with other vendor solutions. Selecting a single data protection provider enables us to invest skills and resources into delivering the best possible service. Ensuring our technical competence on Commvault enables us to deliver end-to-end solutions using complementary technology stacks. We are able to offer customers a complete enterprise data management experience,” said Gerhard Gouws, brand director for Enterprise at Pinnacle.

As a certified distributor, Pinnacle will assist partners with technical responses as well as Proof of Concepts (POCs) and deployments of the Commvault solution stack. Building this capacity allows Pinnacle to add value for resellers and customers, by assisting with design and deployment as well as relevant technical skills transfer and strengthens their position as trusted advisors in the data management space.