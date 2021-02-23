Sanlam Namibia launches future business leaders project

Sanlam has opened its entrepreneurial support programme Sanlam Bridge, which is aims to help the future business leaders in Namibia who have innovative and exciting business ideas but lack the necessary resources to turn their ideas into reality

The Sanlam Bridge is a revamp of the previous Sanlam Innovation Works programme which Sanlam ran for the past five years in partnership with the Namibia Business Innovation Institute (NBII). Part of the company’s corporate social responsibility programme, the Sanlam Bridge aims to create future business leaders in Namibia, promote business innovation and leadership, and promote employment creation while allowing young people the opportunity to earn their own income.

The programme is open to young Namibians between the ages of 18 and 35 who either have a business idea or who have a start-up business not older than one year. Interested business hopefuls are encouraged to submit their business profiles to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. on or before 1 March 2021.

On its part, Sanlam will provide approximately US$3357.86 seed capital to the selected top five business, support and mentorship from established Namibian business personalities and additional capital to the overall Sanlam Bridge winner to be announced in November. The top five businesses are expected to meet set criteria and achieve set goals to be in the running for the overall Sanlam Bridge winner. The business must be committed to work with Sanlam for a period of eight months. The Sanlam Bridge is open to young people throughout the country.

Sanlam manager for marketing and communication Hilaria Graig said, “Many people have lost their jobs and are now turning to entrepreneurship as a source of income and employment creation.”

Graig added that she believes the Sanlam Bridge comes at the right time when many young people are trying to start their own businesses but are often faced with the challenge of start-up capital. She adds that the programme was developed to encourage young people to chase their entrepreneurial dreams.