Registration for Propak West Africa 2021 opens

Created: Wednesday, 14 July 2021 14:44

Propak West Africa, the regions largest packaging, printing, plastics and food processing exhibition will return on September from 14-16 2021 with visitor registration now open

With exhibitions and conferences noted as a key driver for boosting the economy in Nigeria, they have been given special status in Lagos State to operate with larger capacity than other indoor events. This means that while a number of regulations remain in place, the opportunity for the business community to meet in September safely is achievable and stakeholders are looking forward to it.

Propak West Africa will of course run in full accordance with these measures as well as implementing best practices learnt across the Montgomery Groups global portfolio of events. This is to ensure the safety of all attendees remains paramount while offering the opportunity to reconnect with industry peers.

This year the exhibition will be returning with more than 80 companies booked, a strong multi-faceted conference programme and the introduction of an online business matchmaking platform to compliment the live event continuing the positive steps to keep on innovating at the event.

The conference programme this year has identified its theme as: Propak Sustainability Conference; Being Responsible. The organisers feel that with the much needed global effort to tackle climate change the responsibility to promote opportunities and educate on ways to limit the industries impact on the environment is something more prevalent than ever, especially as companies navigate their way out of the pandemic.

2021 will see the launch of the business matchmaking platform, Grip, to compliment the live exhibition and boost engagement levels for the exhibitors by providing the opportunity to access the full pre-registered visitor list coming to the exhibition. This will allow registered attendees to reach out and connect with each other ahead of the live event and help focus their attention on the key buyers for their sector, rather than wait for the buyer to come by their stand.

With the new features and the continued support of stakeholders, Propak West Africa 2021 promises to be the perfect stage for bringing the regions industry back together and provide the catalyst for it to bounce back after the last year.

