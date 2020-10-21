4G Capital and Citi Collaborate to strengthen financial inclusion in Kenya

4G Capital Group Limited, Citi, the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the Ford Foundation have collaborated to expand financial inclusion through the provision of working capital to support the growth of micro-enterprises in Kenya

4G Capital will receive a US$2.62mn term loan from Citi that will reach more than 25,000 micro-enterprises. As part of the collaboration, 4G Capital and Citi will work to address the inventory finance needs of last-mile distributors of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs). The loan is part of the Scaling Enterprise guarantee facility, a Citi partnership with DFC and the Ford Foundation that enables earlier stage, innovative and inclusive businesses in emerging markets to access local currency commercial bank financing.

Citi is a primary banker to FMCGs across Africa and seeks to assist its clients in expanding their businesses sustainably through the responsible provision of working capital credit to their MSME customers. 4G Capital will support Citi’s FMCG customers with its KUZA product that uses the company’s proprietary fintech to ‘plug and play’ with partner systems allowing businesses to buy on credit, rather than paying cash on delivery.

This allows small shop owners to maintain minimum stock levels for continuous operation and increase order sizes, boosting their annual revenue by 82% on average, according to Technoserve, one of 4GCapital’s partners. Distributors and vendors report increased sales of 30% and higher using 4G Capital’s services.

Martin Mugambi, Citi country officer and CEO, Citibank NA Kenya and East Africa, said, “By collaborating with 4G Capital and DFC through a partnership to co-create and scale financial innovation, we will achieve positive social impact and inclusion that benefits underserved communities. This pioneering transaction represents many firsts for Citi in Kenya, but more importantly, it unlocks sustainable solutions for last-mile financing and distribution that will enable economic growth and progress across the country.”