AVCA and APO Group partner to drive strategic trade and investments across Africa

Created: Friday, 25 June 2021 14:23

African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA), the pan-African industry body which promotes and enables private investment in Africa, has announced its collaboration with APO Group, the leading Pan-African communications consultancy to drive trade and investment across Africa

Over the past two decades, AVCA has empowered and connected fund managers, institutional investors, policymakers, and entrepreneurs through pioneering research, advocacy, and international networking events.

Earlier this year, AVCA appointed a new CEO to lead the team of investors, fund managers and businesses and navigate various economic, political, and social challenges. AVCA will be working closely with the regional and local associations (such as SAVCA, EAVCA, PEVCA, AMIC and others) to support the policymakers and governments, working hard to improve the ease of doing business in Africa.

APO Group works with companies in all 54 African countries. Its powerful global media channels facilitate the delivery of African stories to new audiences around the world, creating awareness and opening up business opportunities. The Company has unparalleled knowledge and expertise connecting the worlds of African business and communications. It also has a diverse, multinational client base that includes more than 300 of the world’s leading companies.

Speaking about the collaboration, the AVCA CEO Abi Mustapha-Maduakor, said, “This strategic partnership with APO Group could not be happening at a better time in AVCA's journey. By leveraging our research, advocacy and networking strengths with APO's deep insight and knowledge of the continent's business and political environment, AVCA will continue to shine a light on the vast investment opportunities in Africa, while delivering greater value for the investors, entrepreneurs and change makers who are committed to building a thriving private investment ecosystem on the continent."

As the pan-African body promoting private investment into Africa, AVCA is defined by its mission to drive Africa's growth story. “With the deep knowledge of key markets in Africa and wide-reaching network across the continent, we believe APO is the right communications partner for AVCA as we begin to implement our strategic vision for the next decade and broaden our reach across the private investment industry in Africa,” Abi added.