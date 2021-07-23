Ecobank Group and Microsoft upskill Africa’s SMEs

Created: Friday, 23 July 2021 08:48

Pan-African banking group Ecobank Group, in partnership with Microsoft, LinkedIn, GitHub and Ecobank Academy, is set to provide training to equip Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) across sub-Saharan Africa

This training is expected to provide SMEs digital skills and knowledge to succeed in today’s digital world.

Josephine Anan-Ankomah, group executive, commercial banking for the Ecobank Group, said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has turbocharged the shift towards digital. It is essential that businesses adapt so that they are able to compete effectively in today’s rapidly changing landscape.”

“Through this partnership with Microsoft, LinkedIn, GitHub and Ecobank Academy we are offering training to equip business owners and their employees with the digital skills that they need to stay connected to their customers. We are intent on ensuring that our SME customers remain relevant, grow and succeed in the post Covid-19 era,” Anan-Ankomah added.

The programme runs until 31st of December 2021.

Ibrahim Youssry, regional general manager, Middle East and Africa – multi market region at Microsoft, said, “But beyond the future workforce, digital talent will also support more local innovation, as developers and entrepreneurs are empowered to create locally relevant solutions that best address the challenges and needs of African countries. Startups and SMEs play a critical role in innovation, economic growth and job creation, and expanded access to digital skills is one of the key steps needed to foster a successful economic recovery.”

The Global Skilling Initiative is just another example of how Ecobank wants to help SMEs reach their full potential and play a vital role in driving Africa’s economic resurgence. Other support initiatives for SMEs include:

The Ecobank Marketplace eCommerce solution for businesses to grow their sales on digital marketplaces

The Ellevate programme to provide women-led/owned/focused businesses with loans, cash management solutions, training and mentoring opportunities.