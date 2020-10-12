President Ramaphosa calls joint sitting of Parliament to outline economic recovery plan

Created: Monday, 12 October 2020 08:37

President Cyril Ramphosa has written to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chairperson Amos Masondo about his intention to call a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament

The joint hybrid sitting, for 14.00 on Thursday 15 October, is to outline South Africa’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, the President said in his letter.

“We need to take extraordinary measures towards a speedy and sustainable economic recovery,” President Ramaphosa said.

The President can call a joint sitting in terms of Section 84(2)(d) of the Constitution, read together with Rule 7(1)(b) of the Joint Rules of Parliament.

With the scheduling of the joint sitting, the planned appearance by the President before the NCOP for response to oral questions on the same date will be rescheduled.