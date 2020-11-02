Ethiopia’s first private data centre set for construction by Raxio

Created: Monday, 02 November 2020 12:05

The Raxio Group (Raxio), a pan-African data centre developer and operator, has secured land to go ahead with the construction of Ethiopia’s first private date centre

With the fifth largest economy in sub-Saharan Africa, Ethiopia represents a market full of opportunities for new market entrants. With continued sector reforms, Ethiopia’s economy is set to grow by 6.4% in 2021, making the country attractive for global and regional internet and content providers.

Raxio Date Centre PLC (Raxio Ethiopia), a subsidiary of Raxio, has officially secured the land at the ICT Park, on the outskirts of Addis Ababa and are now on course to commission Ethiopia’s first private Tier III colocation data centre in Q3 2021. Situated along one of Ethiopia’s principal fibre routes, the facility will offer its customers an optimised environment for their IT equipment in a state-of-the-art, modular facility, fully equipped with the latest in technology, security, AC/DC power compatibility and redundancy. Customers will be able to cross-connect with local and international carriers and other customers in meet-me rooms. Upon completion, the data centre will be able to house around 400 racks and be able to provide 1.5MW of IT power to ensure the equipment within the facitilty continously operates at all times.

Robert Mullins, president of Raxio, said, “Raxio Ethiopia will provide a critical and missing part of the nation’s digital infrastructure at an exciting and fast-evolving time in the broader telecoms sector in the country. We are pleased to be moving forward with developing Ethiopia’s first privately owned data centre and to have collaborated closely with the Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC), the Industrial Parks Development Corporation (IPDC) and the ICT Park in reaching this important milestone.”

Raxio has nearly completed construction of their data centre in Uganda, and is also planning to open 10-12 new facilities, in Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo, in order to meet the increased demand for high quality local storage and data hosting in East and Central Africa.