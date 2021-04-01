Raxio Group and Meridiam announces US$48mn deal to roll out data centre network

The Raxio Group, a premier pan-African data centre developer and operator, and Meridiam, a global developer, asset and fund manager specialising in sustainable infrastructure, announced a US$48mn partnership to deploy a network of data centres across the African continent

Building its network of data centres with a focus on environmental sustainability and with the objective of driving technological advancement in the region, the partners hope to boost digital transformation, economic growth and job creation, by facilitating internet traffic to and from content providers.

Raxio has set up its data centres in Uganda, Ethiopia and the DRC to Tier III standards. Its data centres deliver impact across a wide range of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Raxio data centres facilitate internet traffic to and from content providers locally and make the internet experience faster, more resilient, and more affordable for all digital users. Raxio’s data centres also support the growth of the African IT sector and will be a catalyst for highly skilled job creation in all the planned countries.

Robert Mullins, CEO of Raxio Group said, “We are delighted to welcome Meridiam as our new investment partner in our shared vision. This investment comes at an ideal time, as we have continued our expansion activities by investing in our third facility in the Democratic Republic of Congo, following our first flagship facility in Uganda and launching the construction of our Ethiopian data centre. It is testament to our strategy of developing an Africa-wide network of local, interconnected facilities, that provide our customers with affordable, state-of-the-art solutions for their IT infrastructure, in a neutral, “always on” environment. Customers are core to the design process to ensure our facilities are efficient, sustainable and cost-effective. With its extensive knowledge in the development of sustainable infrastructure in the region, we are convinced Meridiam is the partner of choice for us to continue our deployment plans and reach our targets.”

Mathieu Peller, COO Africa for Meridiam said, “Investing in Raxio’s data centre platform was a natural move for us, as it fits our purpose to delivering sustainable infrastructure that improves the quality of people’s lives. We are excited to contribute to developing Africa’s digital infrastructure, by helping to roll out energy efficient data centres that will drive the digital transformation of the continent and be a catalyst for highly skilled jobs creation, whilst respecting the local environment.”