Easily double your cable identification speed

Created: Friday, 21 May 2021 18:11

If you’re still using old technology, the time to get work done seems to disappear. Old processes slow you down, rework creates bottlenecks and errors can bring things to a full stop. Help keep things running smoothly by automating your identification!

Brady offers a family of print-and-apply machines that take the manual labelling process out of your hands so you can move through your work more efficiently and with less rework. With these modern automated machines, you can:

• Increase productivity - cut labelling time in half to keep your output numbers high

• Reduce errors - get sustainable, consistent identification without the rework

• Make changes fast - intuitive full-colour touchscreen and user interface make changing settings easy

10 seconds faster per cable

Wraparound & flag labels can be applied up to 10 seconds faster with Brady's automated cable identification solutions.

• The Wraptor A6200 Wrap Printer Applicator for Wrap-around labels in cellular manufacturing and process-driven assembly. Great er flexibility now comes in a lightweight, compact size. It’s a new, automated labelling device from Brady, and it’s built to boost your efficiency. Meet the Wraptor A6200 Wrap Printer Applicator.

• The Wraptor A6500 Wrap Printer Applicator significantly increase production output by identifying cables with wrap-around labels in 5 seconds

• With the BradyPrinter A5500 Flag Printer Applicator operators can significantly increase production output by flagging cables in 5 seconds

Great reliability

Dedicated labels are available for maximum reliability when using Brady's automated identification solutions. The labels themselves are of great quality and can resist challenging industrial environments. All identification materials have been tested using standard ASTM test methods for optimal reliability as described in the technical datasheets.

Discover more about our print-and-apply machines – watch print-and-apply machines in action >>

