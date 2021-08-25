AfDB Coding for Employment programme marks 130,000 user milestone

African Development Bank (AfDB) has announced the enrolment of 130,000 users in its Coding for Employment digital skills programme

The programme’s online platforms offer in-demand technical courses such as web development, design, data science and digital marketing for free.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the Coding for Employment platforms experienced dramatic increases in the number of users. During a one-week period in September 2020, registrations skyrocketed by 38.5%. Through the Bank’s partnership with the Government of Nigeria to launch the Digital Nigeria eLearning platform during the pandemic, Coding for Employment has hit a combined total of 130,000 students. Registered students are achieving a course completion rate of more than 80%.

“To win the battle against poverty in Africa, we must equip our youth with digital skills that empower them for the jobs of the future,” said Martha Phiri, director of the bank’s human capital, youth and skills development department.

The Coding for Employment main digital training platform was launched in December 2019 in partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation and Microsoft. It is accessible on mobile devices, even in low internet connectivity settings and has an affordable, easy-to-navigate, secured and private interface.

Following the pilot programme, Coding for Employment online courses are available in 45 countries. Around 300 beneficiaries linked Coding for Employment to get jobs. Coding for Employment aims to create more than nine million jobs and reach 32 million youth and women across Africa. The Coding for Employment Programme is part of the Bank’s Jobs for Youth in Africa Initiative.