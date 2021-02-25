Alex Tan appointed CEO of Hyva

Hyva, one of the global leaders in loading and unloading hydraulic solutions serving the commercial vehicle and environmental services industries, has announced the appointment of Alex Tan as its new CEO starting 1 March

He succeeds Marco Mazzù, who is appointed as chairman of the Board.

Commenting on the appointment, he said, “I am honoured to be given the opportunity to lead the company that has been my life for 21 years. Hyva’s success has been achieved through the strong entrepreneurial spirit of our people and our focus on our customers and their success. I wish to retain these qualities even as we strengthen our capabilities in innovation and new product development to support our customers effectively in the face of rapidly developing new technologies and digitization in our industry.”

The current CEO, Marco Mazzù, will be moving into the role of chairman. Before Hyva, he covered senior leadership positions for the previous 20 years in the automotive, commercial vehicles and agricultural equipment industries across four different continents. “I am honoured to have led the Hyva Team for the last six years and helped reposition the company and our global organization and business processes. I am proud of the great results and accomplishments achieved by the company in this time. I have worked with Alex for six years, and I know he will lead Hyva to new great achievements.”

In a statement, Hyva’s board of directors said, “Alex has a proven leadership track record of driving excellence. As a Hyva insider, he brings a deep knowledge of our products, markets, and customers to the job. We wish him all the best.”