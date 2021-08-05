AVEVA awarded as ‘Best Global Industrial Software Solutions Provider’

AVEVA, a specialist in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has been awarded the ‘Best Global Industrial Software Solutions Provider – 2021’

AVEVA was recognised for its excellence in developing state-of-the-art industrial software solutions, which are enabling customers across many industrial sectors to meet their sustainability goals, as well as for achieving continued, outstanding growth over the past 12 months.

The Corporate Excellence Awards are hosted by CV Magazine, a monthly digital publication that delivers insights from across the global corporate world, and celebrates companies and individuals committed to innovation and business growth, while providing the very best products and services to clients across a wide range of industries. It was launched with a goal of bettering business practices across the board.

“We are delighted with this recognition of our efforts, working with many leading global industrial customers, to help drive a more sustainable future through digital transformation. Over the past year we were able to help our industrial customers to successfully navigate the short-term challenges of the pandemic and moving forward our continued goal is to create innovative solutions to help them achieve their digitalisation goals,” commented Peter Herweck CEO, AVEVA.

While digital transformation remains at the core of customers’ decisions to adopt AVEVA’s solutions, the company is also making a strong contribution to sustainability through its products. For example, the remote deployment of AVEVA Unified Operations Center has enabled Saudi Aramco to monitor emissions and optimise energy usage; while Neste, the world’s leading producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, is using AVEVA’s Unified Supply Chain to drive collaboration between its remote teams, boosting efficiency.

“Moving forward, AVEVA has a strong springboard for the future long-term growth of the business, and we are optimally positioned to support customers in their digitalisation journey and in creating more sustainable and resilient businesses. The acquisition of OSIsoft, earlier this year, established AVEVA as a clear global leader in operational industrial software, further enhancing our ability to drive the digital transformation of the industrial world, with a more diversified customer base, supporting their energy transition and sustainability journey’s. Our software is playing a key role in helping organisations to address both their immediate and future digital needs and our continued strong all-round performance, is a testimony of AVEVA’s successful execution of its long-term vision,” concluded Herweck.