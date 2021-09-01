AVEVA unveils operations control software

Created: Wednesday, 01 September 2021 12:47

AVEVA, a specialist in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has announced that it will be making its Operations Control solutions available as a single subscription for the first time

This redefines the industrial software experience, going beyond HMI and SCADA, enabling industrial organisations of all sizes to develop collaborative workforces, scale effectively, and optimise operations for agility and efficiency.

From IIoT architectures and cloud-driven remote edge management to multi-site supervisory control, AVEVA Operations Control software will be available via a flexible user-centric model, through the AVEVA Flex subscription programme in three core packages: Edge, Supervisory and Enterprise. These core solutions provide all the necessary tools for plant, field, control room, and enterprise teams to drive actionable information, collaborate effectively, and accelerate operational excellence. AVEVA’s new Operations Control software subscriptions allows end customers to use all of its products, the way they want to use them.

AVEVA Operations Control offers an infinite range of possibilities for companies to connect operations and workers via the cloud, web and mobile to drive efficiency through collaboration and standardisation. It delivers supervisory, visualisation, collaboration, and analytics software in a single combined subscription providing unlimited access to actionable information.

AVEVA offers the first single subscription program on that market that spans edge-to-cloud solutions for plant operations. The AVEVA Flex subscription programme is designed to provide access to the entire AVEVA portfolio – enabling customers to flexibly drive sustainable growth. The subscription model enables simplicity in license purchasing, usage and management – aiding organisational digital transformation.

Craig Resnick, vice-president at ARC Advisory Group commented, “ARC anticipates that the subscription model growth rate will be significantly higher than the traditional licensing model growth rate for purchasing HMI/SCADA solutions going forward. This shift towards the subscription model is driven by a number of factors, including the market seeking single converged solutions, such as HMI/SCADA and asset performance management, that deliver great flexibility together with edge-to-cloud integration, a capability that AVEVA can deliver today as part of its AVEVA Flex subscription programme.”

Rashesh Mody, senior vice-president monitoring and control, AVEVA, said, “Our solution is enabling teams in different physical locations to organise their operations, collaborate, and leverage vast internal knowledge. Most importantly, customers can now accelerate their digital transformation journey through one simple, agnostic subscription package.”

“With AVEVA Operations Control available via the AVEVA Flex subscription program, channel partners can now offer outcome-based solutions and services to their customers. AVEVA’s offering is unique because it enables simple and flexible pricing – allowing our channel partners to differentiate themselves in the market and stay ahead of the competition,” commented Kerry Grimes, head of global partners at AVEVA.