BAUER Maschinen GmbH unveils the innovative BAUER Cube System

Created: Monday, 02 August 2021 09:22

Developed in collaboration with a strategic partner, the Belgian tunnel construction expert Denys, BAUER Maschinen GmbH will open up completely new possibilities for the production of diaphragm walls in the future with the BAUER Cube System

“It is designed as an electrically powered cutting system which builds on a great deal of proven expertise from Bauer but features an entirely new construction,” explained Dr Ruediger Kaub, managing director of BAUER Maschinen GmbH. The entire system was developed precisely in container dimensions.

A range of applications

“Imagine you are planning a new subway line in a densely populated city. Ideally, you want to plan the new line to allow passengers to get on and off exactly where they want to go. This means that the new subway stations need to be located exactly where there are large office complexes, a large shopping center or the city center. But precisely in such locations, it would be very difficult or even impossible to build these subway stations with the technology available to date. It is now possible thanks to our BAUER Cube System, which can be used exactly where the new subway stations need to be constructed: Underground, below the existing buildings! This opens up entirely new opportunities for designers and architects,” added Ruediger Kaub.

A thoroughly sustainable system

The advantages of the system are evident: The impact of construction sites on traffic, businesses and residents (in particular) are minimised. This is because the minimally invasive Cube System only requires a comparatively small access point to an existing microtunnel or auxiliary tunnel. The actual work is carried out underground, essentially invisibly. The electric drive system also considerably reduces the ecological disturbance of a cutting site. When it comes to logistics as well, the system’s compact dimensions are a major advantage: Instead of expensive heavy haulage, the individual elements of the BAUER Cube System are easily transported to their place of deployment as conventional containers. As a result, the BAUER Cube System also sets new standards when it comes to sustainability.

Constructive collaboration during the development process

“Last but not least, I would particularly like to emphasize the trusting and highly constructive collaboration with our strategic partner Denys as well as our specialists within the Group. During the development phase, this collaboration delivered crucial input that allowed us to examine nearly every aspect of process engineering, mechanical engineering, logistics or external influences on the site in advance. Based on this research, many ideas were incorporated into the system at an early stage of development,” concluded Ruediger Kaub.