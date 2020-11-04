Democratic Republic of the Congo's investment report launched

Africa Oil & Power has launched the Africa Energy Series (AES) Special Report: DRC 2020 to identify and promote bankable opportunities across oil, gas and power sectors in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

The DRC is considered to be one of the richest countries on the continent in terms of natural resources, serving as the largest producer of cobalt globally and holding substantial mineral deposits of copper, zinc, coal, gold and uranium, among others. In addition, the DRC is home to the Congo River – the second-largest on the continent – which boasts major hydroelectric potential estimated to reach up to 100,000MW, close to one-third of Africa’s total hydroelectric potential.

The AES Special Report: DRC 2020 serves as a comprehensive tool for investors to analyse the country’s energy landscape; ascertain major governmental objectives including National Strategic Development Plan targets and identify high potential opportunities, primarily in hydropower generation, electricity transmission and infrastructure development.

The digital report is launched in line with the first-ever DRC Energy & Infrastructure Investment Summit 2021 (21-22 September), organised by AOP in partnership with the AEC, which serves as the country’s leading event for energy and infrastructure investment.

AOP is committed to driving FDI into the DRC and facilitating the plans of the administration under the leadership of HE President Félix Tshisekedi, which target increased electricity access rates, capacity building and long-term job creation. AOP invites cross-sector collaboration among logistics, power, oil and gas, mining, engineering and construction sectors to generate dynamic solutions and enable growth in a new, investment-focused era for the DRC.