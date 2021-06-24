Emerson outlines future goals in 2020 ESG report

Created: Thursday, 24 June 2021 15:26

Emerson has published its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report, which showcases company’s sustainability framework and the latest goals towards advancing diversity, equity and inclusion

In its aim to drive progress across industries, Emerson is advancing its diversity, equity and inclusion and intends to double the representation of women and the US minorities at the leadership level, in all its outlets worldwide, by 2030.

“Building on our ESG focus has truly brought out the best in our employees – and our company,” said Lal Karsanbhai, president and chief executive officer of Emerson. “We are building momentum in vital areas like sustainability and inclusion, and we are actively cultivating a workforce that reflects the world around us.”

“Our employees are energised to live out our Purpose, driving innovation that makes the world healthier, safer, smarter and more sustainable. Accelerating our progress in this space is one of my top priorities, and we look forward to continuing these efforts alongside our customers and our communities in the future,” he added.

The 2020 ESG report reinforces the company’s focus on sustainable operations, and addressing complex challenges facing modern life in commercial, industrial and residential markets. Some highlights of the report include:

Environmental

In 2020, Emerson took measurable steps towards environmental sustainability and reported a 10% decrease in CO 2 emissions, an 11% decrease in global electricity usage, and a 9% decrease in global water consumption. Emerson also articulated its “Greening Of, By and With” framework to build on sustainability momentum.

“We have made progress not only in tangible sustainability initiatives, but in driving engagement and excitement across the organisation,” said Mike Train, Emerson’s chief sustainability officer. “From the way we approach customer challenges to the unified purpose that connects us as global organisation sustainability is truly top of mind for our teams and in our approach to innovation,” he added.

The company continues to address environmental, social and governance issues, in partnership with stakeholders across its supply chain, while maintaining high standards of corporate governance. In 2020, Emerson enhanced its focus to engage suppliers along their paths, to reduce waste, control emissions, and make the world more sustainable.

Social

Emerson undertook several significant initiatives to accelerate its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts this year. In addition to setting goals for diverse representation among leadership, Emerson hosted “Courageous Conversations,” a series of regional dialogues on topics related to advancing equity; launched Diverse Slates, a recruitment initiative to build a diverse talent pipeline; and launched two new employee resource groups: Somos, for Latin American and Hispanic employees, and the Asian and Pacific Islander Alliance.

In addition, Emerson continued its legacy on giving back to communities. In 2020, Emerson contributed US$24.5mn to more than 1,300 charities, non-profit organisations and educational institutions across the United States. The company also committed US$3mn in support of STEM education programme over the past year, which included delivering thousands of STEM activity kits to elementary and middle school aged children and to organisations that work with under-served youth to promote hands-on experiences in the remote learning environment.

Governance

In 2021, Emerson shifted to an independent chair structure, electing independent director James Turley as chair of Emerson’s board of directors. In addition, the company recently added Chief Compliance Officer Lisa Flavin to its Office of the Chief Executive, reinforcing its commitment to ethical behaviour and high standards among all employees.

“Our 2020 ESG Report highlights the many ways we are putting our Purpose into action as we strive to be a strong corporate citizen both within the critical industries we serve and the communities where we live and work,” said Akberet Boykin Farr, vice president of diversity and social responsibility for Emerson. “We look forward to the many ways we will continue to deliver against our goals to help make the world more sustainable and inclusive in 2021 and beyond.”