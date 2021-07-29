ExxonMobil partners with Trella to bring digital innovation in Egypt's trucking industry

Created: Thursday, 29 July 2021 11:10

Following the 2019 announcement of ExxonMobil investment in Trella, ExxonMobil Egypt S.A.E. has announced the signing of the collaboration and framework agreement with Trella

Trella is a technology platform that connects shippers to carriers, aiming to disrupt the freight industry in Egypt with innovative solutions and tech-fuelled growth. This is ExxonMobil’s first direct investment and collaboration with a tech startup in the Middle East and North Africa.

The collaboration arrived in time with ExxonMobil Egypt’s mission to empower new digital solutions and support young and ambitious innovators beyond the energy industry. This initiative allows Trella to bring even greater value to the freight marketplace through enhanced trucking productivity and efficiency, increased work opportunities for truck drivers, and empowering drivers and fleets with the use of Mobil Delvac - ExxonMobil’s heavy-duty diesel engine oils designed to help commercial trucks boost uptime and reduce fuel costs.

“We’re very excited about our collaboration with ExxonMobil Egypt, unlocking new ways to build an ecosystem that supports drivers and surpasses the status-quo of logistics. Throughout this support, we’ll aim at expanding and empowering a network of well-utilized trucks all over Egypt,” said Omar Hagrass, Trella’s CEO.

“This investment and support aims to provide our leading edge Mobil lubricants truck customers with access to trusted quality jobs in Egypt via an innovative digital platform,'' says Mohamed El Assar, market development manager at ExxonMobil Egypt.