Kenya and Ethiopia launch infrastructure projects to accelerate trade

Created: Tuesday, 29 December 2020 11:21

Kenya and Ethiopia have launched two major infrastructure projects in northern Kenya with an aim to accelerate trade between the two nations

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and visiting Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated the Moyale One-Stop Border Post (OSBP) and the 500km Hawassa-Hagere Mariam-Moyale road.

As reported in the Xinhuanet, the new Moyale OSBP is expected to help expedite movement of goods and persons across the Kenya-Ethiopia border.

“This artificial border, in my opinion, will be dismantled with the new infrastructure. The new infrastructure will bring the two families together and tap the potential and opportunities of business and economy,” stated Ahmed.

Additionally, Kenyatta encouraged traders from the two countries to utilise the infrastructure, particularly the OSBP to boost cross-border trade. Apart from facilitating trade between Kenya and Ethiopia, the border post is set to enhance mutual interactions among the citizens and create unity of purpose, the Kenyan President added.