Leroy-Somer launch LSA 47.3 industrial alternator with increased performance

Created: Friday, 16 July 2021 11:07

The LSA 47.3 is offering increased efficiency and starting kVA over its predecessor, and also benefits from the implementation of the latest technologies developed by Nidec Leroy-Somer

It delivers a rated power between 410 and 660 kVA at 50 Hz. The 660 kVA rating (825 kVA at 60 Hz) was previously held by the LSA 49.3. Due to cooling circuit optimisation, the LSA 47.3 is now able to reach this power node for prime application. Now, same power will be made available through a more compact machine.

The LSA 47.3 alternator features a SHUNT excitation system with a R250 regulator as standard. An AREP auxiliary winding excitation system with D350 digital regulator version is also available to improve transient performances and provide high overload capacities. A D550 digital regulator can also be used for grid connected applications. A Permanent Magnet Generator (PMG) excitation system is also available as an option.

The LSA 47.3 is interchangeable with the LSA 47.2 and can be coupled with all diesel engines on the market for this power range. The LSA 47.3 offers the power nodes: 410, 455, 500, 550, 600, 660 kVA at 50Hz and 510, 570, 625, 690, 750, 825 kVA at 60Hz.

"The LSA 47.3 is an important step forward in our strategy to optimise our product range," said Wenbin Ding, low voltage range product manager. "The benefits of this new product are significative, with real improvements where it matters most: efficiency, power and starting kVA. In addition, the optimised cooling system we implemented means that hot spots are reduced inside the machine. Ultimately this means a better reliability and longer lifetime, which is essential for the applications all LSA alternators are built to support.”