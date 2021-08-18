Metso Outotec launches compact Elution and Goldroom plant

Metso Outotec has announced the launch of compact Elution and Goldroom plant, a standardised solution for the forming of concentrated eluate to be processed for gold recovery by electrowinning

The innovative plant design is based on pre-engineered modules to reduce engineering, delivery and construction, as well as commissioning time and investment cost. It also provides the flexibility needed to meet the various process, layout and regulatory requirements.

“The launch of the Metso Outotec Elution and Goldroom plant is an important step in completing our capability to deliver a full Run-of-Mine ore to doré process flowsheet for our clients. Utilising standardised, pre-engineered modules allows for optimised delivery time and investment cost while still enabling customised automation and control,” noted Jan van Niekerk, director, gold process solutions at Metso Outotec.

The Metso Outotec Elution and Goldroom plant can be delivered standalone or as part of a holistic gold process solution to enable onsite production of gold doré. Metso Outotec offers compact plant flowsheet designs based on ZADRA or AARL technologies. The Elution and Goldroom plant features a heat recovery circuit to minimise energy consumption and efficient carbon dewatering to maximise carbon regeneration and minimise energy losses.

The plant is available with four levels of automation – standard, upgraded, advanced and premium – and can be controlled either from a standalone control room or via the plant’s DCS system.

Metso Outotec is set to dynamically model the plant’s acid wash, elution and electrowinning circuits using its proprietary HSC Chemistry software.

The Elution and Goldroom plant is the final step in the gold process flowsheet, where the gold cyanide complex is desorbed from the activated carbon, recovered as a metal in the electrowinning cells, and refined to doré gold bars in the gold room. The activated carbon is regenerated for reuse in the cyanide leaching section.

Some of the major benefits:

• Based on standardised, pre-engineered modules to reduce investment cost and to optimise delivery lead time

• Easy to operate, thanks to extensive automation options

• Complete performance guarantee with risk mitigation based on advanced dynamic modeling

• Safe, efficient training available via a virtual plant simulation platform