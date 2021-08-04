Mitsubishi Power introduces global network of TOMONI HUBs

Mitsubishi Power, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has introduced a global network of TOMONI HUBs that use artificial intelligence to provide real-time, cyber-secure interactive support of plant operation and maintenance (O&M) decision making

TOMONI HUBs include connected software, hardware and services that provide pre-warning of impending issues or needed corrective action to avoid unit trips or load reductions, eliminate energy efficiency losses, and avoid unnecessary maintenance.

The global network includes TOMONI HUBs in Takasago and Nagasaki, Japan, Orlando, Florida, United States; and Alabang, Philippines, with a fifth HUB to be commissioned in Duisburg, Germany, in the third quarter of 2021. Each HUB accesses cybersecure cloud-based analytics and uses distributed knowledge databases that incorporate knowledge gained from global Mitsubishi Power experience.

TOMONI HUBs support all types of energy systems, including traditional steam power plants and gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) plants, as well as renewable power plants, distributed generation, emerging smart energy systems, and all-duration energy storage.

Jon Christensen, manager and vice-president of special projects, Intermountain Power Service Corporation in Delta, Utah, United States, said, “In planning for the Intermountain Power Project’s 840 megawatt power plant, which will be an early adopter of green hydrogen technology, we sought a partner that could provide actionable insights to ensure that multiple new technologies are working together to ensure availability and operability. With the TOMONI HUB, the Intermountain Power Plant will be the smartest, most resilient plant in the Americas when it comes online. It gives us confidence that we will have resources to help us react not only to O&M issues, but also to challenges such as weather extremes and operational flexibility.”

Hiroyasu Ishigaki, general manager of the Mitsubishi Power ICT Operations Department in Yokohama, Japan, commented, “The name HUB conveys the central role our facilities are increasingly playing in channeling expert O&M support for on-site personnel and an evolving workforce. Mitsubishi Power remote monitoring has already become an integral element in the support of many plants’ successful O&M results. With TOMONI HUBs, we can now provide valuable support far beyond just monitoring—further extending the Japanese TOMONI concept of working ‘together with’ our customers to increase real-time collaboration among the energy system operators and the worldwide resources and expertise of Mitsubishi Power.”

TOMONI HUBs provide global fleet-wide centralised resources for advanced O&M support, paving the way for the smarter and ultimately more autonomous power plants of the future. These plants will be more responsive and resilient, seamlessly interacting with the electrical power grid, energy storage, hybrid plants and renewable generation sources.