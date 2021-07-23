Multotec drives process efficiency, solutions with in-house test work

Created: Friday, 23 July 2021 13:00

Multotec, mineral processing specialist, provides the processing solutions to new mines or expansions rely on accurate test work for recovering the minerals in an ore bod. It also test material to inform clients’ financial and operational planning

Multotec process engineer PJ Pieters and R&D engineer Jeantelle Rust briefed how the company’s extensive test work capability was put to use by industry.

“The process starts with accurate sampling - a field in which Multotec has developed a depth of expertise and a dedicated product range,” said Rust. “We prepare samples from clients with techniques such as filtration, drying, particle size distribution analysis and laboratory-scale float and sink analysis. We can also conduct sample splitting and packaging before the analysis takes place. Our expertise in physical separation allows us to test the samples using selected products from our portfolio, and ensures that the client gets the most effective solution.”

Test capabilities include gravity concentration using spirals as well as cyclones, magnetic separation, solid-liquid separation and water treatment related to metals recovery.

“Accurate screening is also important, so our test facilities include Vibramech and LuCoTec vibrating screens to identify the best solutions to increase plant capacity, reduce wear and energy consumption, and optimise reagents,” said Pieters. “There is also a trommel screen testing facility to provide insight into sizing or the removal of oversize material. Screening deck optimisation using deck maps helps clients find the best combination of open area and durability. The breadth of capability has led to many interesting tests being run.”

While most test work is conducted at Multotec’s dedicated research and testing facilities, the company is also able to take certain equipment to a client’s operation for on-site testing to be done.

“These tests range from liners for bauxite and magnetic separation for wollastonite, to using cyclones to separate cow manure from grass and grit for use as a biofuel,” Rust stated. “Testing with spirals has also helped clients find the best separation methods for material as varied as tantalite, wolframite and crushed computer components,” she added.