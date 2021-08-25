Nigeria’s WEMA Bank expands long-term business agreement

WEMA Bank renewed and expanded its long-term business agreement with Network International

The agreement underlines the two companies’ shared commitment to further the adoption of digital payments and support emerging markets’ transition to a cashless economy. Network International will be helping WEMA Bank increase its card issuing capacity as well as support its ATM processing capabilities in Africa.

This collaboration will provide the bank access to Network International’s advanced digital infrastructure, allowing it to better meet its customers’ payment and card needs in Africa. Network has been at the forefront of driving digital payments acceptance across Africa and the Middle East, offering end-to-end payment solutions to a growing client base in more than 50 countries.

Damola Bolodeoku, head, e-Business and payments, WEMA Bank, said, “Network International has been a partner of Wema Bank for some time for processing, card portfolio management and acquirer processing, and we have enjoyed the professionalism of the organisation as well as its adherence to international standards and specifications. Network-processed Mastercard cards are issued and delivered at no cost through Alat (by Wema), Africa’s first digital bank, and that partnership has blossomed over the last 48 months with well over 500,000 cards issued through Network’s support.”

