NSK, Machine tool builder benefits from NSK motion control solutions

Created: Tuesday, 13 July 2021 08:02

Euromac, a global specialist in the design and manufacture of punching and bending machines, is benefitting from NSK ball screws, linear guides and bearings in two high-profile recent projects

Among the latest Euromac machines to benefit from NSK motion control technologies are: the FX Bend 2550 new-generation electric press brake with 50 or 60 tonne press force, 2550 mm bend length and six-axis back-gauge; and the new-generation XT punching machine (hydraulic, hybrid or electric) with 1500 x 3000 mm capacity and a new reinforced frame. In both applications, NSK is the main supplier of ball screws, linear guides and bearings.

The Euromac XT sets the bar for innovation in the punching machine arena by being available in hydraulic, hybrid and electric variants. In each type, Euromac uses a different way of moving the main punching axis.

HTF SRD ball screws take advantage of an innovative end deflector recirculation system to achieve ultra-high speeds of up to 3 m/s, offering shorter cycle times and higher productivity to end users. This high-load ball screw ensures good rotational balance, with no run-out of recirculation components, while the optimised ball circulation methodology reduces noise by half compared with conventional systems.

NSK’s RA series of low-friction, high-load capacity roller guides provide high rigidity to deliver the traverse and repeat accuracy necessary in machine tools such as the Euromac XT. It results from special restraining and deflecting components, as well as the use of rollers with the largest possible diameter and a slightly crowned surface to minimise vibration during rotation.

After a year of successful testing, Euromac commenced volume production of its XT punching machines, exemplifying how the performance and quality of NSK linear motion products, together with proven technical support, can benefit innovative machine tool builders.