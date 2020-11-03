Raxio to develop a private data centre in Ethiopia

Created: Tuesday, 03 November 2020 03:48

Raxio Group has announced to build Ethiopia’s first private uptime certified Tier III colocation data centre as the company secured land at Addis Ababa’s ICT Park

As reported in the ITP.net, the initiative is in line with Ethiopia’s ambitious plan to boost state-run telecommunications industry to international investment. The data centre is expected to be commissioned in the Q3 2021, stated the source.

Raxio Ethiopia is set to provide its customers an environment for IT equipment in a modular facility that is fully equipped with advanced technology, thus enabling the customers to connect and interact with local and international partners, stated the source.

Quoting Ato Sandokan Debebe, CEO of Industrial Parks Development Corporation, the source added that Raxio Ethiopia aims to strengthen and develop Ethiopia’s digital infrastructure capabilities, thus contributing to the significant growth of the country’s ICT sector.

The source also quoted Robert Mullins, President of Raxio Group. Mullins added, “Raxio Ethiopia will provide a critical and missing part of the nation’s digital infrastructure at an exciting and fast-evolving time in the broader telecoms sector in the country. We are pleased to be moving forward with developing Ethiopia’s first privately owned data centre and to have collaborated closely with the Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC), the Industrial Parks Development Corporation (IPDC) and the ICT Park in reaching this important milestone.”