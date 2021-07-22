Schneider Electric and AVEVA support focus on sustainability

Created: Thursday, 22 July 2021 11:39

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and AVEVA, a specialist in industrial software, have announced that their combined technology offerings are supporting the sustainability initiatives of mining companies

Schneider Electric and AVEVA are providing the tools required by organisations to make informed decisions that will empower people across the mining, minerals, and metals value chains to be more strategic in their choices based on sound advice with sustainability in mind. They are assisting operators and managers in these choices leaving these organisations well positioned to tackle some of the challenges associated with adopting sustainable practices, potentially resulting in reduced operating costs and thus providing the rare ability of appeasing all stakeholders.

According to an IDC Technology Spotlight, sponsored by AVEVA and Schneider Electric, transitioning to sustainable mining, minerals and metals practices, the top three market pressures driving the sustainability agendas of mining and metals organisations are:

• Need to improve brand equity

• Reduce the risk of an adverse event

• Ensure compliance with current and future regulations

Ben Kirkwood, senior research manager, IDC Energy Insights WW Mining, commented, “Technology has a critical role to play in supporting mining companies. Efforts to hit sustainability targets and gain greater visibility and control over operations will enable corporate insight and action relating to energy, water usage, and management of the operational environment. IDC’s global analysis of the revenue growth and profitability of industrial companies shows that those with a committed and ongoing sustainability-based strategy combined with a long-term, funded, digital transformation agenda considerably outperform their competitors.”

David Willick, vice- president, North America, Mining, Minerals and Metals Segment, Schneider Electric, said, “Digitally integrated operations can address key areas of an organisation’s sustainability agenda by combining power and process intelligence and controls. Digitalisation is a critical evolution for the resources industry, and Schneider Electric and AVEVA are uniquely qualified to help. We are experts at marshalling the power of connected systems and human insight to bring operational performance to its highest level. Together, we have won the trust of the world’s leading companies with thousands of implementations onsite and in the cloud. Today our joint customers can benefit from our shared customer-centric innovation culture, unmatched R&D capabilities, and extensive sector-specific expertise.”

Corporate Knights named Schneider Electric the world's most sustainable company. According to the IDC Technology Spotlight, Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure platform combined with AVEVA’s Digital Mining and Metals Transformation solutions can provide the operational and organisational insight required to make sustainable operations and improved decisions through the collection and analysis of data. The partner companies aim to decarbonise the mining, minerals and metals value chains through the provision of an industrial IoT platform with technology and software elements supporting the capability for energy management and automation.