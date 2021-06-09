Sensia – How it brings connected enterprise to life for oil and gas

Created: Wednesday, 09 June 2021 08:35

Mike Corrieri, sales manager – EMEA – heavy industries, Rockwell Automation, has highlighted how connected operations can deliver massive efficiency gains for oil and gas businesses that operate in a volatile environment with profit margins under continual pressure

Although the ambition to operate as a connected enterprise has taken firm root across a range of sectors, the oil and gas industry has, to some extent, been behind the curve. According to Corrieri, this can be attributed to some unique challenges, such as the remote and often harsh operating environments of oil and gas production, that have made the process of digitally transforming operations more difficult.

In fact, such challenges have made priorities around optimising assets, improving operating efficiency, minimising capital expenditure and reducing operating costs ever more pressing.

A unique entity in the oil and gas sector

To address these challenges, Rockwell Automation and Schlumberger launched Sensia in 2019 that helps oil and gas leaders to meet these priorities and bring the idea of the connected enterprise to life.

Sensia combines the automation capabilities of Rockwell Automation and Schlumberger to enable the delivery of scalable automation and digital solutions across the entire oil and gas supply chain.

“Sensia unifies sensing, intelligence and actions to optimise decisions and dramatically reduce the time and interactions between detection, diagnosis and resolution, representing a a significant opportunity to create value and better serve the oil and gas market through digitally-enabled scalable solutions,” Corrieri explained.

How Sensia supports the connected enterprise?

There are five major areas across which Sensia efficiently support oil and gas companies, with the principal goal of improving operational efficiency and lowering costs:

1. Integration of assets at any stage of the lifecycle: Sensia unifies the sensing, intelligence and action processes from reservoir to refinery, streamlining the process in a more effective manner than before.

2. Control costs and protect margins: Using connected mechanical systems and other networked devices, Sensia enables operators to take more precise action in order to realise efficiencies and reduce the risk of waste.

3. Enable a data-driven approach to automation: Sensia specialises in sensors and measurement technology with intelligent automation. It marries Rockwell’s expertise in automation and analytics with Schlumberger’s oilfield services experience.

4. Improve analytical capabilities: Sensia’s IoT platform helps companies in better decision making, drives efficiencies and enacts improvements based on the quality and application of the collected data.

5. Improve maintenance and extend the lifecycle of assets: Sensia offers full lifecycle support which starts with getting the system right in the first place, then having the expertise to keep it running effectively and efficiently.

