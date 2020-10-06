The new BradyGrip Print-on Hook Material

Brady has announced the launch of the new BradyGrip Print-on Hook Material

The BradyGrip Print-on Hook Material is a one-of-a-kind solution that allows cable identification to be easily printed and placed on bundles

According to the company, the solution is printable, grippable, repositionable and offers fast, reliable cable identification. This solution is made possible by a partnership between Brady and VELCRO Brand.

A grippy backing makes it easy to reposition or remove, so there is no need for costly rework, it added.

Just print on and place – it’s that simple.

Improves efficiency: Maximises uptime with faster, printable identification for cable bundles.

Easy on, easy off: Apply, reposition and remove with exclusive, print-and-place material.

Safe: Offers a non-damaging alternative to nylon cable ties.

Ultra-adaptable: Customise labels to fit big or small jobs by printing on different-width material.

