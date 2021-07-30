Trina Solar's 210 Vertex p-type module sets new world record

Created: Friday, 30 July 2021 06:50

Trina Solar's State Key Laboratory of Photovoltaic Science and Technology's (SKL) proprietary Vertex high-efficiency p-type monocrystalline silicon module, has achieved a record aperture module efficiency of 23.03% for larger-area industrial silicon p-type modules

The researchers in the SKL developed a new Multi-Busbar (MBB) technology to improve optical shading, and developed a new hybrid soldering technology to minimise the gap between cells. These technologies greatly improve the module efficiency, with solar cells from the production lines of 210 mm high efficiency PERC cells.

Trina Solar was the first one to release a new generation of 670W Vertex module, using 66 pcs of 210 mm p-type PERC cells. This time, Trina solar demonstrates that its technology leadership in 210 commercialised modules, not only in terms of ultra-high power, but also the ultra-high efficiency.

Dr Yifeng Chen, head of high efficiency cell and module R&D center in Trina Solar, stated, “To the best of our knowledge, it is the first large-area p-type commercial module with aperture efficiency over 23%. Improving module efficiency is a key to help the customers to save land, labor and cables and etc. Trina Solar always focuses on developing leading-edge PV techniques and products to achieve commercial success of customers with our innovations.”

Antonio Jimenez, managing director and vice-president, Trina Solar Middle East and Africa commented, “We are very proud of this key accomplishment and delighted to see it added to Trina Solar’s continuously growing list of achievements. At Trina Solar we always strive to create more value for our customers through technological innovation and industrial synergy making us a trusted partner for their projects globally as well as in the MEA region.”