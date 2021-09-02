Vertiv signs distribution agreement with Ingram Micro

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has announced a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro for the Middle East and North Africa’s distribution markets

This distribution agreement will enable customers improved access to industry-leading support solutions during a time when digitalisation, 5G, IoT and other trends are driving growth from enterprise data centers to the network edge.

With this announcement, Ingram Micro has access to Vertiv’s suite of edge-ready products and Vertiv Partner Programme (VPP), and is now the gateway to Vertiv’s comprehensive portfolio of IT technologies and services, including Geist rack power distribution units (rPDU), Liebert uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), Liebert rack cooling systems, and dedicated software and services for partners and customers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Yemen, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria.

Dr Ali Baghdadi, senior vice-president and chief executive Ingram Micro META Region and EMEA Cyber Security, commented, “There is a simultaneous demand for new data centers and a massive opportunity to be more reliable, and efficient. Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure offering a wide range of solutions, programs and services to support the important needs of infrastructure that will make it easier for data center operators to create more valuable and sustainable operations.”

“The extension of the alliance with Ingram Micro into MENA is very exciting, building on the strong relationship in region,” said Pierre Havenga, managing director of Vertiv in Middle East and Africa.