Volvo CE’s five simple ways to instantly improve jobsite safety

Created: Wednesday, 30 June 2021 07:20

The Volvo name is synonymous with safety. Building safety into the design of construction equipment, here are some basic steps customers can take to limit the risk of accidents on their site

1. Understand the machines’ safety features

Most machines are required to have ROPS (rollover protection system) cabs but the benefit of such protection is greatly reduced if the operator is not wearing their seatbelt, for example. Safety features differ from machine to machine so operators should always read the operator’s manual and seek training as necessary to understand the features available to them and why they are so important for preventing accidents so they can make full and proper use of them.

2. Carry out daily maintenance inspections

Before the start of every work shift, operators should walk around their machine to check for damage or leaks, ensure pins and bushings are in place and in good condition and pins are correctly greased. They should also check that lights, windscreen wipers, visibility aids, warning decals and other safety items are correctly adjusted and in full working order. Finally, operators should clean away any dirt or debris from the cab as loose material could pose a risk of injury.

3. Maintain three points of contact when entering and exiting the cab

Slip and fall accidents are among the most common in the construction industry. At Volvo CE the machines are designed with sturdy anti-slip steps and handrails but operators should still clear off any mud, ice or oil. They should also maintain three points of contact at all times when entering or exiting the cab for additional stability (two feet and one hand or two hands and one foot).

4. Monitor telematics data for safety issues

Connecting machines to Volvo CareTrack provides owners and fleet managers with a wealth of information about what their equipment is doing in the field, including how safely it is operated. Many occurrences of high speed, for example, could indicate erratic operation and signal a need for more operators training.

5. Complete operator training

Operator training can make a big difference to operators’ awareness and understanding of risk on site, as well as the positive habits they should develop everyday to keep themselves and those around them safe. This can be carried out using a mixture of theory and practice on real machines or on Volvo simulators. Simulator training is especially valuable for improving safety as it allows operators to practice their skills without any risk to the trainer, site personnel or machinery.