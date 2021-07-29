Zamil Air Conditioners supplies HVAC systems

Zamil Air Conditioners has completed the supply of 14 high-efficiency packaged HVAC systems for a new crude oil tank farm project, being undertaken in the Eastern Desert of Egypt

The supplied HVAC systems will provide a total cooling capacity of 1,260 tonnes.

At a cost of more than four billion Egyptian pounds, this vital project includes the construction of 24 storage tanks in four regions in Egypt’s Eastern Desert, with about six tanks in each region. Each tank measures 110 metres in diameter and 21.8 metres in height.

It is expected that the quantity of crude oil stored in the 24 tanks will reach about 26.4 million barrels, which makes it the largest crude oil storage project in Egypt. This will enable the country to store crude oil in the largest possible quantities, in line with its plans to provide a strategic stock of all commodities, including crude oil, and supporting Egypt’s national goal to transform itself into a regional center for energy trade and circulation.