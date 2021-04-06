Desert energy line: The new series of Caprari 4” and 6” submersible pumps

Caprari has introduced a new series that combines the erosion resistance of their Desert and the industry leading performance of their Energy borehole pump lines

The new 4” and 6” submersible pumps, for small and medium wells, represents Caprari’s response for the need to combine long-lasting high performance within extreme and arduous environments. Thanks to many innovative features the new range guarantees high performance and long life, a true cost benefit over time.

Caprari, at the forefront of innovation

Valve Casing: Ultra-reliable, high-precision cast AISI 304 stainless steel. Smooth extended neck to eliminate head loss and improve ease of maintenance. Note an Additional check valve is not required providing cost savings for installation

Reinforced coupling: Extremely robust and reliable pump/motor coupling system.

No-block cable guard: Provides smooth contours for ease of installation and extraction from the well. This innovation also prevents the accidental detachment of the cable guard during these phases.

Sand-out System Caprari International Patent

The new wear ring system ensures long life and reliable operation even when the pumped fluid contains large amounts of sand and solids.

Defender Caprari International Patent: Enhanced resistance against the corrosion, the Defender speeds up component passivation in aggressive environments thus, protecting the pump from the very first moments of installation.

Discover all the new product features on www.caprari.com