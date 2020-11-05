Digitalisation: the future of the water sector

Created: Thursday, 05 November 2020 10:09

During the Water Show Africa 2020, Katrina Zlobich, marketing director at Grundfos, one of the event’s sponsors, encouraged digitalisation and innovation within the water sector

Zlobich delivered the message that digitalisation and innovation should be embraced within the water sector as she hosted the webinar entitled: ‘How digital is your water utility?’ on 3 November. She was joined by Valerie Nadoo, executive manager of innovation and business development at the Water Research Commissions; Dan Naidoo, regional manager of Umgeni Water; Loreen Grobelaar, junior process engineer at WEC Projects; and Roseline Shumba, project manager at Rand Water.

The panel emphasised that the benefits of digitalisation were abundant in the sector. Dan Naidoo reported that previously water was monitored manually before the gradual introduction of remote monitoring of hard wire devices and all data was paper-based. New innovations within this sector have paved the way for more sophisticated methods of remote monitoring (which can produce far more data) and storing data through the internet on bigger platforms.

Big data

Large databases can now be accessed by different departments within a company and even shared with outside partners, allowing for data collaboration on a much bigger picture. Valerie Nadoo noted, the Water Research Commission is now working on a national data programme in South Africa to identify issues on a countrywide scale. She added that access to “big data” can lead to early recognition of problems such as droughts, leading to quicker solutions.

The path to innovation and digitalisation is not an easy journey and the panelists stressed that there are many factors to consider. It is not a one step process, but requires architectural planning, understanding of progression and a skilled workforce to accommodate it. Progressing into higher levels of digitalisation brings new costs and innovation, which can lead to job insecurity. The panelists emphasised that it is therefore essential to start the process with a frank inter-company discussion to plan the journey, understand the financial requirements and social implications, and ensure that everyone involved in the project is comfortable in order to nullify any potential future problems.

The International Water Association’s five-year plan already identifies the need for innovation to address global water challenges and Grundfos have outlined their belief that digitalisation will be a critical success factor in the water sector and running a water utility in the future.