Metito awarded design of El-Hamam waste treatment plant in Egypt

Created: Thursday, 04 March 2021 08:24

Metito has won the design, supply, installation and operation and maintenance of the El-Hammam agricultural waste treatment plant in Egypt - the largest of its type in the world

It is part of a joint venture with Hassan Allam, Orascom Construction and Arab Contractors.

The US$739mn wastewater treatment plant has a capacity of six million cu/m per day and the treated water will irrigate up to 500,000 feddans west of the Nile Delta area.

The plant is expected to receive the wastewater gathered in the north of Delta from the agricultural drainage, through digging a 120km pathway connecting the two points.

This iconic national project is part of the state’s strategy to expand Egypt’s agricultural area, develop the West Delta region and create new sustainable communities. The aim is to have a myriad of positive economic and social impacts in the North Africa and beyond.