MIOX's hypochlorite solution for the safest water in the world

Created: Friday, 27 November 2020 10:47

MIOX on-site chemical generators deliver smarter disinfection solutions for water treatment, at a lower cost than conventional treatment methods - achieving operational savings of between 50 and 80%

MIOX’s patented Mixed Oxidant Solution (MOS) or hypochlorite chemistries improve facility safety, lower general corrosion rates, increase performance and save money.

Compare this with traditional delivered chemicals. Chlorine is an extremely volatile and hazardous chemical and requires specific precautions for it to be shipped, stored, and used safely. In addition, there are the delivery costs of transporting fast degrading hypochlorite from the manufacturing plant.

The illustration below shows how the traditional delivered chemicals supply chain is squeezed into the MIOX system:

Applications served by the MIOX on-site chemical generator: cooling, wastewater, biological control, process water and potable water.

Benefits:

• Much lower maintenance and running costs

• More effective biofilm and algae control

• Much stronger free available chlorine residual over time and distance

• Easy to operate and maintain

• Safe and non hazardous

• Small footprint

ROI in less than 36 months: The Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) was using a tri-cocktail of sodium hypochlorite, sodium bromide, and an algaecide to treat water supplied to four power plant cooling towers. A new MIOX on-site chemical generation system yielded improved summer operation and substantial chemical cost savings with a return on investment (ROI) in less than 36 months. After upgrading to a MIOX Mixed Oxidant Solution (MOS) system, NIPSCO’s senior chemist said, “the U15 condenser was cleaner than we’d ever seen it before, and there isn’t any other change in the system to explain these results, other than the conversion to this new biocide system.”

How MIOX works: Utilising food grade salt, MIOX on-site chemical generators (OSG) create advanced disinfectant at the point of use; eliminating the delivery, storage and handling of hazardous chemicals. MIOX system can be fed directly into the tower sump or injected into the circulation loop from a buffer tank. The MIOX OSG can be controlled by the existing control system on site, ORP or chlorine analyzer, and can be linked to DCS or SCADA.

